Gary man charged with attempted murder in Chicago expressway road rage shooting
CHICAGO - A northwest Indiana man has been charged with attempted murder more than eight months after a road rage incident ended in a shooting on a Chicago expressway ramp, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
The shooting happened Dec. 12, 2025, on the Stony Island feeder ramp leading south to Interstate 94.
ISP said a road rage incident escalated when a person fired a gun at the victim.
The victim suffered a graze wound and was taken to an area hospital.
ISP said an extensive investigation led special agents to identify 37-year-old Anthony T. Pointer of Gary, Indiana, as the suspect.
Anthony Pointer | ISP
Pointer was taken into custody Aug. 21. He was charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm — both Class X felonies.
What we don't know:
State police did not say what sparked the road rage that led to the gunfire.
What's next:
Pointer remains in custody and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday.
Arrest history
Chicago police records show Pointer was previously arrested in September 2018 on an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle charge.
Records also show he was arrested in March 2026 on a fugitive from justice/out-of-state warrant charge.
The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police.