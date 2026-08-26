Octavia Redmond case: Chicago man charged in 2024 killing of postal worker

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The Brief Lyndell Deyoung has been charged with two felony counts of murder in the 2024 killing of USPS worker Octavia Redmond. Police say Redmond was fatally shot while delivering mail in West Pullman, and a vehicle believed to be involved was later found burned. Deyoung was arrested Aug. 24 and was scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service worker Octavia Redmond in West Pullman in 2024.

Octavia Redmond murder

The backstory:

Lyndell Deyoung, 35, was arrested Sunday by Chicago police in the 500 block of East 80th Street.

Deyoung faces two felony counts: first-degree murder and murder involving a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.

The video below is from a previous Fox Chicago report. Keep scrolling to read the rest of the story.

Police said Deyoung was identified as an offender who participated in the killing of 48-year-old Redmond, who was fatally shot July 19, 2024, in the 12100 block of South Harvard Avenue.

Redmond was delivering mail in the area around 11:38 a.m. when someone approached her and fired multiple shots, according to police. The shooter then sped away in a white Dodge Durango.

Redmond was shot multiple times and taken to Christ Hospital, where she died. The following day, a white Dodge Durango believed to have been used in the killing was found burned in the 8900 block of South Holland Road in the West Chatham neighborhood.

Dig deeper:

The case has previously resulted in charges against a teenager who was 15 at the time of the shooting. The teen pleaded guilty to killing Redmond and was sentenced to five years in juvenile detention.

Deyoung's arrest comes more than two years after Redmond's death. Police did not provide additional details about his alleged involvement in the shooting.

Rap sheet

Deyoung has been arrested 10 times in Chicago since 2015, including on charges of possession of stolen vehicle and criminal trespass.

What's next:

Deyoung was scheduled for a detention hearing Wednesday.