USPS letter carrier shot to death on Chicago's South Side identified; no suspects in custody

A United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier was fatally shot in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Friday morning.

At about 11:38 a.m., the 48-year-old female letter carrier was in front of a residence in the 12100 block of South Harvard when an unknown male offender approached her, police said.

The offender produced a firearm and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing in a vehicle on 121st Street.

The letter carrier was shot multiple times in the body and was transported to Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the letter carrier as Octavia Redmond, of Chicago.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, or suspects, who shot and killed the letter carrier.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Area detectives and USPIS continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.