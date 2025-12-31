How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: TV channel, live stream info, start time for Week 18

It's a massive role reversal in the NFC North.

The Chicago Bears are division champs. The Detroit Lions are in last place. Both teams square off in the season-finale.

Here's how to watch the playoff-bound Bears in their season finale against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

TV: FOX

Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+

Radio: ESPN 1000

The Bears and Packers will be broadcast on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt will have the play-by-play call with Tom Brady serving as an analyst. Erin Andrews will be reporting from the sidelines.

Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Time: 3:20, CDT

There are two teams playing on the last Sunday of the season. One of them is going to the playoffs, the other is not.

The Bears' season will continue after Week 18.

The Detroit Lions, last year's NFC North champion, will be watching from their couches.

The storylines will always permeate about the student (Ben Johnson) against the master (Dan Campbell). But, Johnson is clear the Bears are focused on getting back on track after falling a few feet short of a walk-off touchdown against the 49ers.

The Bears, with a chance to springboard into the playoffs with momentum against a division opponent, will focus on that aspect of Week 18 much more than they will focus on getting back at a division opponent for a Week 2 loss.

Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24

Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21

Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17

Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24

Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16

Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16

Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42

Week 10: Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20

Week 11: Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17

Week 12: Chicago Bears 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28

Week 13: Chicago Bears 24, Philadelphia Eagles 15

Week 14: Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 21

Week 15: Chicago Bears 31, Cleveland Browns 3

Week 16: Chicago Bears 22, Green Bay Packers 16

Week 17: San Francisco 49ers 42, Chicago Bears 38

Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions