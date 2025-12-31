How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions: TV channel, live stream info, start time for Week 18
It's a massive role reversal in the NFC North.
The Chicago Bears are division champs. The Detroit Lions are in last place. Both teams square off in the season-finale.
Here's how to watch the playoff-bound Bears in their season finale against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
TV: FOX
Stream: FoxSports.com and NFL+
Radio: ESPN 1000
The Bears and Packers will be broadcast on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt will have the play-by-play call with Tom Brady serving as an analyst. Erin Andrews will be reporting from the sidelines.
Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer and Jason McKie will be on the call for ESPN 1000.
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions start time
Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Time: 3:20, CDT
There are two teams playing on the last Sunday of the season. One of them is going to the playoffs, the other is not.
The Bears' season will continue after Week 18.
The Detroit Lions, last year's NFC North champion, will be watching from their couches.
The storylines will always permeate about the student (Ben Johnson) against the master (Dan Campbell). But, Johnson is clear the Bears are focused on getting back on track after falling a few feet short of a walk-off touchdown against the 49ers.
The Bears, with a chance to springboard into the playoffs with momentum against a division opponent, will focus on that aspect of Week 18 much more than they will focus on getting back at a division opponent for a Week 2 loss.
Week 1: Minnesota Vikings 27, Chicago Bears 24
Week 2: Detroit Lions 52, Chicago Bears 21
Week 3: Chicago Bears 31, Dallas Cowboys 17
Week 4: Chicago Bears 25, Las Vegas Raiders 24
Week 5: BYE
Week 6: Chicago Bears 25, Washington Commanders 24
Week 7: Chicago Bears 26, New Orleans Saints 16
Week 8: Baltimore Ravens 30, Chicago Bears 16
Week 9: Chicago Bears 47, Cincinnati Bengals 42
Week 10: Chicago Bears 24, New York Giants 20
Week 11: Chicago Bears 19, Minnesota Vikings 17
Week 12: Chicago Bears 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 28
Week 13: Chicago Bears 24, Philadelphia Eagles 15
Week 14: Green Bay Packers 28, Chicago Bears 21
Week 15: Chicago Bears 31, Cleveland Browns 3
Week 16: Chicago Bears 22, Green Bay Packers 16
Week 17: San Francisco 49ers 42, Chicago Bears 38
Week 18: vs. Detroit Lions