Suburban Chicago horse stable owner charged for sexually abusing teen employee: prosecutors

The Brief A suburban Chicago horse stable owner is charged with multiple felony sex offenses involving a teenage employee and was denied pretrial release, prosecutors said. Authorities allege the abuse began when the victim was 15 and continued for about a year after Raymond Krussell employed her at his stables in Richmond. Krussell remains in custody at the McHenry County Jail ahead of a Feb. 11 court appearance.



A suburban Chicago horse stable owner accused of sexually abusing a teenage employee is facing multiple felony charges, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Raymond Krussell, 52, of Richmond, appeared in court Feb. 6 on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault, both Class 1 felonies, as well as distribution of harmful material to a minor and grooming, both Class 4 felonies, according to the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office. He was denied pretrial release.

Pictured is Raymond Krussell, 52, of Richmond. (McHenry County State's Attorney's Office )

The charges stem from a report by an 18-year-old woman who told the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office that Krussell sexually abused her while she worked at his horse stables in Richmond, beginning when she was 15, prosecutors said.

Krussell first met the victim when she was a child taking riding lessons, authorities said. As she got older, he employed her to work at the stables in exchange for covering stable-related expenses.

During that time, Krussell is accused of grooming the victim, including sending sexually explicit images of himself via text message, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Prosecutors allege Krussell sexually assaulted her at least once a week for about a year, when she was between 16 and 17 years old.

What's next:

Krussell will remain in custody at the McHenry County Jail pending his next court appearance, scheduled for Feb. 11.