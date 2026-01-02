Chicago weather: Cold today, gradual warmup into the weekend

The Brief Cold conditions stick around today with stubborn clouds and highs in the 20s. Temperatures slowly rebound through the weekend, reaching the mid-30s by Sunday. A mild stretch follows next week with several days in the 40s and little precipitation.



A warming trend is on the way to the Chicago area but we have another cold one on tap today.

What we know:

Cloud cover has remained resilient overnight and may prove fairly stubborn today as well. No precipitation of note is expected, not just today but right into next week. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs just shy of freezing which is pretty much normal for this time of year.

On Sunday for the Bears game it will be partly to mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 30s. Then a very mild week is on the way with every day Monday through Thursday hitting 40° plus.

I think we hit 42 degrees at least on Monday and then mid 40s moving forward with very little chance of significant precipitation. There is a small chance for a brief wet snow or cold rain shower on Sunday night, but that’s it. Let the January thaw commence next week!