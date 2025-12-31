Willie Carter: Missing 14-year-old boy last seen Christmas Day on South Side

The Brief A 14-year-old boy, Willie Carter, was reported missing Christmas Day from the 13200 block of Langley Avenue on Chicago’s South Side, according to police. Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Two Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.



A 14-year-old boy was reported missing Christmas Day from Chicago’s South Side, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

What we know:

Willie Carter was last seen in the 13200 block of Langley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He's described as being 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and short black hair. Police said he frequently visits the Altgeld Public Library, at 955 E. 131st Street and the Chicago Ridge Mall.

Pictured is 14-year-old Willie Carter. (Chicago PD )

Carter is also known to ride CTA trains and buses, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is urged to contact Area Two Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.