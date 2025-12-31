Willie Carter: Missing 14-year-old boy last seen Christmas Day on South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was reported missing Christmas Day from Chicago’s South Side, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.
What we know:
Willie Carter was last seen in the 13200 block of Langley Avenue, according to Chicago police.
He's described as being 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and short black hair. Police said he frequently visits the Altgeld Public Library, at 955 E. 131st Street and the Chicago Ridge Mall.
Pictured is 14-year-old Willie Carter. (Chicago PD )
Carter is also known to ride CTA trains and buses, police said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is urged to contact Area Two Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.