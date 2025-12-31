Expand / Collapse search

Willie Carter: Missing 14-year-old boy last seen Christmas Day on South Side

By Cody King
Published  December 31, 2025 1:55pm CST
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • A 14-year-old boy, Willie Carter, was reported missing Christmas Day from the 13200 block of Langley Avenue on Chicago’s South Side, according to police.
    • Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Two Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was reported missing Christmas Day from Chicago’s South Side, and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

What we know:

Willie Carter was last seen in the 13200 block of Langley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He's described as being 5-foot-5 with brown eyes and short black hair. Police said he frequently visits the Altgeld Public Library, at 955 E. 131st Street and the Chicago Ridge Mall. 

Pictured is 14-year-old Willie Carter. (Chicago PD )

Carter is also known to ride CTA trains and buses, police said. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is urged to contact Area Two Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

