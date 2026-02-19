Illinois man arrested two months after Chicago shooting
CHICAGO - An Illinois man has been arrested nearly two months after allegedly shooting another man on Chicago's Southwest Side.
What we know:
Police said 49-year-old Victor Silva, of Central Stickney, was arrested on Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 47th Street.
Victor Silva | CPD
Silva was identified as the suspect who shot a 48-year-old man on Dec. 12, 2025, around 3:55 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood.
At the time of the shooting, the victim was driving a vehicle when he suffered a graze wound to the stomach, police said. He declined medical attention.
Silva has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery for discharging a firearm.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and whether the incident was targeted or random.
What's next:
Silva is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.
