Was it you? Illinois Lottery FastPlay ticket wins nearly $1.5 million

The Brief A FastPlay Cash Castle ticket sold in Mount Vernon won a $1,498,172 jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at Hucks on Fairfield Road. The winner has one year to claim the prize.



An Illinois Lottery player has a lot to celebrate after a FastPlay ticket purchased in southern Illinois won big.

What we know:

The winning ticket — worth $1,498,172 — was sold at Hucks, located at 540 Fairfield Road in Mount Vernon.

The prize was won playing FastPlay Cash Castle, a $30 progressive game. The jackpot for Cash Castle starts at $100,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until someone wins.

FastPlay Cash Castle

As a bonus for selling the winning ticket, Hucks will receive $14,982, which is 1% of the total prize.

What's next:

The winner has one year from the draw date to claim the prize.

Lottery officials encourage the ticket holder to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim it.

More information about FastPlay and other Lottery games is available at IllinoisLottery.com.