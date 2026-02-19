Was it you? Illinois Lottery FastPlay ticket wins nearly $1.5 million
CHICAGO - An Illinois Lottery player has a lot to celebrate after a FastPlay ticket purchased in southern Illinois won big.
What we know:
The winning ticket — worth $1,498,172 — was sold at Hucks, located at 540 Fairfield Road in Mount Vernon.
The prize was won playing FastPlay Cash Castle, a $30 progressive game. The jackpot for Cash Castle starts at $100,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until someone wins.
FastPlay Cash Castle
As a bonus for selling the winning ticket, Hucks will receive $14,982, which is 1% of the total prize.
What's next:
The winner has one year from the draw date to claim the prize.
Lottery officials encourage the ticket holder to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they are ready to claim it.
More information about FastPlay and other Lottery games is available at IllinoisLottery.com.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois Lottery.