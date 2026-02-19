Man who mailed hundreds of meth packages to Chicago sentenced to 14 years

The Brief A 54-year-old California man was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for mailing more than 200 pounds of high-purity meth to Chicago. Prosecutors say the drugs were shipped to co-conspirators in Chicago, who sold them and sent the money back to California. Four Chicago men were also sentenced in the case, while a fifth defendant died before the case was resolved.



A California man will spend the next 14 years in federal prison after prosecutors say he coordinated more than 200 shipments of methamphetamine to Chicago.

Keith R. McCormick, 54, was sentenced Feb. 10 by U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang. In addition to the prison term, McCormick was fined $25,000, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois.

What we know:

According to federal authorities, McCormick mailed more than 200 packages from his home in Sacramento in 2022 and 2023. Each parcel contained about a pound of methamphetamine that was between 90% and 100% pure.

Investigators say many of the packages were sent to co-conspirators in Chicago, who then arranged to sell the drugs on the street. The money made from those sales was allegedly shipped back to McCormick in California.

McCormick was arrested in March 2023 and pleaded guilty last year to a federal drug conspiracy charge.

McCormick was one of six defendants charged in the investigation.

Four Chicago men who prosecutors described as co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced. Stephen R. Jenkins, 46, received 14 years in prison, while Daniel Heise, 43, was sentenced to 12 years. Donald W. Grenier Jr., 64, and Jose Hernandez, 48, were each sentenced to four years in prison.

A fifth alleged co-conspirator, William F. Koch, 38, of Chicago, died in 2024. Prosecutors later dismissed the charges against him.

Federal authorities have not released additional details about the investigation.