The Brief Law enforcement responded to a burglary turned standoff Thursday morning in Arlington Heights. Two people were rescued safely after an armed man entered their home; a gun was also fired during the incident. A SWAT team was called in, and nearby schools took precautionary measures.



Arlington Heights police are investigating an armed home invasion Thursday morning that prompted a SWAT response and led nearby schools to initiate a soft lockdown.

What we know:

Officers were called around 7:33 a.m. to the 800 block of North Chestnut Avenue for a reported burglary in progress.

Police said an armed man entered a single-family home occupied by two people who were able to lock themselves inside a bedroom and call 911.

When officers arrived, they made a "dynamic entry" and safely escorted both residents out. They were not hurt. During the response, officers heard a gunshot from inside the home.

Police then set up a perimeter around the home and saw the suspect moving around inside. At some point, a SWAT team was called in to help.

Nearby schools were notified and placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution.

What's next:

Police said the situation remains ongoing and that updates will be posted on the department's Facebook page.

"At this time, our efforts are focused on resolving an isolated police matter in town. The safety of our community is always our top priority," the Village of Arlington Heights said in a statement.