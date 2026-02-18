Celebration of life schedule announced for Rev. Jesse Jackson
CHICAGO - Celebration of life services have been announced for the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Chicago-based civil rights leader, political trailblazer and lifelong advocate for equality who died at 84.
Jackson died Tuesday morning at his home, surrounded by family. He had battled a neurodegenerative disorder known as progressive supranuclear palsy for more than a decade, his family said.
He was initially treated for Parkinson’s syndrome, but his diagnosis of progressive supranuclear palsy was confirmed in April.
The schedule for Jackson’s celebration of life services was announced Wednesday evening.
Services schedule:
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
- Lying in State at Rainbow PUSH Coalition
- Location: 930 E 50th St, Chicago, IL 60615
- Time: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM
Thursday, February 26, 2026
- Lying in State at Rainbow PUSH Coalition
- Location: 930 E 50th St, Chicago, IL 60615
- Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Friday, February 27
- The People’s Celebration at House of Hope
- Location: 752 E 114th St, Chicago, IL 60628
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
- Time: Doors Open at 9:00 AM
Sunday, March 1
- Formal Services in South Carolina and Washington, D.C.
Friday, March 6
- The People's Celebration – House of Hope
- Location: 752 E. 114th Street, Chicago, IL 60628
- 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
- Time: Doors open at 9:00 AM
Saturday, March 7
- Private Homegoing Services at Rainbow PUSH Coalition
- Location: 930 E. 50th St., Chicago, IL 60615
- Livestreamed to be shared with public later.
What's next:
Earlier Wednesday, Jackson’s family gathered in the South Shore neighborhood to reflect on his legacy. His children — Santita, Jonathan, Jesse, Yusef and Ashley — stood together and spoke about their father.
The family also thanked the public for the outpouring of tributes.
All flowers and condolence cards on behalf of the Jackson family may be sent to:
Leaks & Sons Funeral Home, located at 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago, IL 60619.
