Celebration of life schedule announced for Rev. Jesse Jackson

Celebration of life services have been announced for the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Chicago-based civil rights leader, political trailblazer and lifelong advocate for equality who died at 84.

Jackson died Tuesday morning at his home, surrounded by family. He had battled a neurodegenerative disorder known as progressive supranuclear palsy for more than a decade, his family said.

He was initially treated for Parkinson’s syndrome, but his diagnosis of progressive supranuclear palsy was confirmed in April.

The schedule for Jackson’s celebration of life services was announced Wednesday evening.

Services schedule:

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

Lying in State at Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Location: 930 E 50th St, Chicago, IL 60615

Time: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Thursday, February 26, 2026

Lying in State at Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Location: 930 E 50th St, Chicago, IL 60615

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday, February 27

The People’s Celebration at House of Hope

Location: 752 E 114th St, Chicago, IL 60628

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Time: Doors Open at 9:00 AM

Sunday, March 1

Formal Services in South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

Friday, March 6

The People's Celebration – House of Hope

Location: 752 E. 114th Street, Chicago, IL 60628

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Time: Doors open at 9:00 AM

Saturday, March 7

Private Homegoing Services at Rainbow PUSH Coalition

Location: 930 E. 50th St., Chicago, IL 60615

Livestreamed to be shared with public later.

What's next:

Earlier Wednesday, Jackson’s family gathered in the South Shore neighborhood to reflect on his legacy. His children — Santita, Jonathan, Jesse, Yusef and Ashley — stood together and spoke about their father.

The family also thanked the public for the outpouring of tributes.

All flowers and condolence cards on behalf of the Jackson family may be sent to:

Leaks & Sons Funeral Home, located at 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago, IL 60619.

