Crosstown Classic: Cubs take the series, walk off the White Sox for second night in a row

The Brief The Chicago Cubs did it again. This time, a walk-off win at Wrigley Field in the Crosstown Classic gave the Northsiders win No. 74 on the season. It also clinched the series for the Cubs over the White Sox. Here's what stood out on Tuesday.



The Chicago Cubs did it again.

This time, a walk-off win at Wrigley Field in the Crosstown Classic gave the Northsiders win No. 74 on the season. It also clinched the series for the Cubs over the White Sox.

Here's what stood out on Tuesday.

Wrigley provides some magic

There’s just a different air late in the games at Wrigley Field this year.

When Alex Bregman delivered the Cubs their 74th win of the season with his base hit that lifted the Northsiders to a 4-3 win over the White Sox, Tuesday was just proof the

The Cubs have recorded 13 walk-off wins at Wrigley Field so far during the 2026 Major League Baseball season. That leads all teams in the majors.

Carrying that into September will be key if the Cubs want to win clutch games and close the gap further between themselves and the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central race.

Pete Crow-Armstrong continues his tear

After his incredible night on Monday, where he led off the game with a home run on his first pitch, Cubs’ star and NL MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong did it again.

He smacked a lead-off home run to start the Cubs half of the first inning. That’s home run No. 31.

PCA didn’t repeat his incredible outing from Monday, but he didn’t get a chance. The White Sox walked Crow-Armstrong in the ninth inning, and Bregman took it home from there.

Almost for the White Sox, again

This was the second night in a row the White Sox nursed a slim lead in the final three innings of a Crosstown Classic game.

The biggest difference was the experience. The Cubs don't have 13 walk-off wins at home by sheer luck; their lineup is fine-tuned with players who are living up to the biggest moments of a game.

The White Sox were almost there again. They might not have that experience just yet, but their young team is still adapting to playing a full MLB season.

Advantageous rain delay

The White Sox brought in Grant Taylor in the eighth inning. The Cubs tied the game at 3-3 with a Bregman single off of Taylor in the seventh inning.

Taylor got out of the inning, limiting the damage to just one run after Huascar Brazobán walked the first two batters of the seventh,

Then, the rain delay came at the end of the seventh. Taylor’s night was done, and Trevor Richards came in for the White Sox. Taylor was pitching well, and could have changed how the White Sox approached the ninth inning had he stayed in for the eighth inning.

Cubs pitching questions loom

Cubs starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was taken out of the game with one out in the fifth inning. The training staff appeared to be looking at his left hand and his thumb.

The White Sox led Cubs 3-2, and Javier Assad had to come in.

A Cubs trainer and Counsell also came out to look at Gausman’s thumb during the top of the fourth inning. The Cubs later announced that Gausman exited the game with a left hand cramp, which seemingly looked like it locked up Gausman’s thumb.

The good news was that it was Gausman’s non-throwing hand, but it still adds another level of concern to a Cubs’ pitching staff that has been decimated by injuries so far this season.