Oakbrook Center fatal shooting: Police release 3 questioned in investigation

The Brief Three people questioned in connection with the fatal Oakbrook Center shooting were released without charges after police reviewed the evidence. Justin Hill, 28, of Dolton, was killed, and a woman who was also shot remains hospitalized. Police said the shooting followed an altercation involving two vehicles in the mall parking lot, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Three people questioned in connection with a fatal shooting outside Oakbrook Center have been released without charges, authorities said.

Oakbrook Center shooting update

The backstory:

Oak Brook police said Friday that two men and one woman who had been taken into custody after Wednesday's shooting were released Thursday night following a comprehensive review of the evidence.

The shooting occurred shortly after noon Wednesday in the parking lot outside the L.L. Bean store at Oakbrook Center.

Police said officers found 28-year-old Justin Hill of Dolton fatally shot at the scene. A woman who was also shot was taken to a hospital. As of Friday, she remained hospitalized, and no additional information about her condition has been released.

Investigators said two vehicles carrying five people met in the parking lot before an altercation led to the shooting.

One vehicle remained at the mall, while the other left the scene and was later found in nearby Oakbrook Terrace. Police took the three occupants of the second vehicle into custody for questioning.

What's next:

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.