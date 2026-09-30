Video shows moments before Des Plaines officer fatally shoots man with hedge trimmer

The Brief Des Plaines police released body camera footage showing the moments before Sgt. Matthew Muchow fatally shot 21-year-old Ayham Babidi on Sept. 9. Police said Babidi, who was experiencing a bipolar manic episode, threatened his mother before advancing toward the officer with an unplugged electric hedge trimmer despite repeated commands to stop. Muchow and other officers provided medical aid after the shooting. The sergeant was placed on administrative leave while the Major Crimes Assistance Team investigates.



Editor's note: The video in this story contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Newly released video shows the moments leading up to a Des Plaines police sergeant fatally shooting a 21-year-old man who authorities said threatened his mother and advanced toward the officer while holding an electric hedge trimmer.

New video released of officer-involved shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the 2000 block of E. Touhy Ave.

According to Des Plaines police, his mother called 911 requesting help because her 21-year-old son, Ayham Babidi, was threatening to kill her while experiencing a bipolar manic episode. The caller told dispatchers she had locked Babidi out of the home for her safety, and he began breaking windows.

Sgt. Matthew Muchow, a 22-year veteran of the Des Plaines Police Department, was the first officer to arrive. Police said Muchow activated his body camera while responding to the call and believed it was recording before he exited his squad vehicle.

According to police, Babidi immediately confronted Muchow, walking aggressively toward him while holding an unplugged electric hedge trimmer.

Video released by the department shows Muchow repeatedly ordering Babidi to show his hands and drop the hedge trimmer.

Police said Muchow warned Babidi he would shoot if he did not comply. In the video, Babidi can be heard responding, "I'm not going to put it down. You put it down."

According to police, Babidi continued advancing toward the sergeant across five lanes of Touhy Avenue. Muchow fired two shots, then fired a third when Babidi continued advancing, police said.

Muchow and other responding officers immediately began providing medical aid until paramedics arrived. Babidi later died from his injuries.

What's next:

In accordance with department policy, Muchow was placed on administrative leave while the Major Crimes Assistance Team investigates the shooting.

Five other officers who were at or near the scene were also placed on administrative leave pending interviews with MCAT investigators. Police said those officers have since returned to full duty.