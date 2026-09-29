Luck was in the air: 3 Illinois Lottery players win $1.65 million in one day
SPRING GROVE, Ill. - Monday turned into a payday for three Illinois Lottery players, who won a combined $1.65 million in Powerball and Lucky Day Lotto prizes, according to lottery officials.
Three Illinois Lottery players win big
The backstory:
A Powerball player matched all five white ball numbers and the Powerball to win a $1 million prize in Monday's drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were 17, 21, 29, 42 and 49, with Powerball 7.
The winning ticket was purchased at a Jewel-Osco in Spring Grove. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.
Another Powerball player matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball to win a $150,000 prize, according to the Illinois Lottery.
A Lucky Day Lotto iLottery player also matched all five winning numbers — 9, 17, 23, 29 and 32 — in Monday's midday drawing to win the $500,000 jackpot, officials said.
Big picture view:
Illinois Lottery players have won nearly $1.1 billion in Powerball and Lucky Day Lotto prizes from more than 10 million winning tickets statewide so far this year, according to lottery officials.
Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. The Illinois Lottery also encourages winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place until they are ready to claim them.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by a press release from the Illinois Lottery.