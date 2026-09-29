Luck was in the air: 3 Illinois Lottery players win $1.65 million in one day

The Brief Three Illinois Lottery players won a combined $1.65 million in Monday's Powerball and Lucky Day Lotto drawings. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Jewel-Osco in Spring Grove, earning the store a $10,000 bonus, while another Powerball player won $150,000. An iLottery player won the $500,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot; lottery officials say players have won nearly $1.1 billion in Powerball and Lucky Day Lotto prizes statewide this year.



Monday turned into a payday for three Illinois Lottery players, who won a combined $1.65 million in Powerball and Lucky Day Lotto prizes, according to lottery officials.

Three Illinois Lottery players win big

The backstory:

A Powerball player matched all five white ball numbers and the Powerball to win a $1 million prize in Monday's drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were 17, 21, 29, 42 and 49, with Powerball 7.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Jewel-Osco in Spring Grove. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, lottery officials said.

Another Powerball player matched four of the five white ball numbers and the Powerball to win a $150,000 prize, according to the Illinois Lottery.

A Lucky Day Lotto iLottery player also matched all five winning numbers — 9, 17, 23, 29 and 32 — in Monday's midday drawing to win the $500,000 jackpot, officials said.

Big picture view:

Illinois Lottery players have won nearly $1.1 billion in Powerball and Lucky Day Lotto prizes from more than 10 million winning tickets statewide so far this year, according to lottery officials.

Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. The Illinois Lottery also encourages winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place until they are ready to claim them.