CPD officer charged after allegedly striking teen girl during off-duty confrontation, records show

The Brief Chicago police officer Jeremy Sikorski has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place, according to court records. The charges stem from an alleged off-duty confrontation in the Clearing/Garfield Ridge neighborhood in which prosecutors say a teenage girl suffered a concussion after being struck. Sikorski previously was stripped of his police powers after the incident prompted an internal CPD investigation. He was released pending trial and is due back in court Sept. 30.



A Chicago police officer who was stripped of his police powers following an off-duty confrontation is now facing criminal charges, according to court records.

Chicago officer charged

What we know:

Jeremy Sikorski, 45, was seen in a video that appeared to show him confronting a group of people in the Clearing/Garfield Ridge neighborhood while off duty, according to a previous FOX Chicago report.

Pictured is Jeremy Sikorski. (Chicago PD)

The video prompted an internal investigation by the Chicago Police Department, which relieved Sikorski of his police powers.

Court records show Sikorski has been charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery in a public place.

According to the charging documents, Sikorski struck a teenage girl in the back of the head, causing a concussion. The girl later sought treatment at Rush Oak Park Hospital.

Court records state Sikorski turned himself in Sept. 22 and was taken into custody on signed complaints filed by the alleged victim and her legal guardian.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the confrontation or the status of the police department's investigation.

What's next:

Sikorski was released pending trial and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 30.