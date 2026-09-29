Chicago weather: Warm Tuesday gives way to rain

The Brief Areas of fog will dissipate by midmorning Tuesday. Rain arrives by daybreak Wednesday and continues into Thursday. Cooler, partly sunny weather is expected this weekend.



On this penultimate day of September, we start once again with some areas of fog. That will dissipate by mid morning, giving way to mostly to partly sunny skies.

It will be another seasonably-warm day today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight cloud cover increases ahead of the storm system which will bring us a couple days of wet weather.

Chicago rain and weekend forecast

What's next:

That rain, with its tropical connection to Pacific Hurricane Polo, will arrive by daybreak Wednesday.

Initially, that rain may favor our northern viewing area. Eventually, we will all get in on the act with showers likely tomorrow, tomorrow night and Thursday.

With rain in the area tomorrow, temperatures will be held down with a range of highs. Warmest readings in the low 70s will likely be found in our southern suburbs, with the rainier northern suburbs stuck in the low to mid 60s for much of the day. I expect similar temperatures on Thursday.

There could be some lingering showers in our southern viewing area early Friday morning, but everything will be heading south, drying up. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid 60s.

The weekend looks beautiful with temperatures slightly cooler than normal for early October. Skies will be partly sunny both days with highs in the mid 60s.