South Side Chicago school unveils $10.5M expansion with art, music rooms and science labs

The Brief LEARN Hunter Perkins in Auburn Gresham is unveiling a $10.5 million expansion. The project adds dedicated art and music classrooms, hands-on science labs and more classroom space. A new gym will eventually also be available to the surrounding community.



For hundreds of students on Chicago’s South Side, school is about to look very different.

Auburn Gresham school expansion

LEARN Hunter Perkins, a kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, is unveiling a $10.5 million expansion Tuesday morning.

The school serves about 550 students. Until now, it did not have dedicated classrooms for art or music, or hands-on science labs.

The expansion adds those spaces, along with more classrooms to help address overcrowding.

The project also includes a new gym. It will serve students and eventually be available to the surrounding Auburn Gresham community.

Funding

The project was funded by Learn and the state of Illinois. It includes a $4.1 million state appropriation secured by state Sen. Willie Preston.

What's next:

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

For students, the expansion means more room to learn and new spaces designed for creating, experimenting and playing.