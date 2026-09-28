Grading the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football vs. the Eagles

The Brief The Chicago Bears really took it to the Eagles. Even with their third-string QB. Case closed. Here’s how we graded the Bears’ Monday Night Football win over Eagles.



The Chicago Bears really took it to the Eagles. Case closed.

In a statement game, the Bears beat the Eagles in the trenches and saw their third-string quarterback slice up the Philly defense.

Here’s how we graded the Bears’ Monday Night Football statement win over Eagles.

Bears Offense

Ben Johnson had a moment where he should have taken the points.

On fourth and goal, he opted to go for it when he should have probably just called for a field goal. That kept points off the board for the Bears.

Other than that, Johnson crafted a near-perfect offense for a team with its third-string quarterback in. The quick-release throws were working. Case Keenum was picking apart the Eagles’ defense.

The running game got what it needed and got going in the fourth quarter.

It was a near-perfect showing by the offensive-minded head coach.

Grade: A

Bears Defense

The Bears were worried about a regression from the mean after their league-turnover margin last year.

The Bears did not look like they were regressing too much on Monday night. Three turnovers mean the Bears just limited the Eagles’ offense.

The pass rush wasn’t great, but it got the job done. The secondary needed to cover a bit more, but held up when it mattered the most. The tackling was sound, led by Devin Bush and Dillon Thieneman.

Grade: B

Case Keenum

How about that for the ole gunslinger?

The Bears are down to their third-string quarterback. It did not look like it.

Case Keenum was sharp and on time with his passes. He looked mentally sharp and ready for the moment.

The Bears have played their third-string quarterbacks in the past. Keenum didn’t look like those.

The Bears’ third-string quarterback and the 38-year-old completed 15 of his 21 passes for 149 yards and score in the first half. He almost had two, but Colston Loveland was ruled down at the half-inch line.

He got that second score in the third, and that is Keenum's first multi-touchdown game since the 2021 regular season finale.

There were a handful of times it felt like Keenum was going to be sacked or worse. He found a way to get the ball where it needed to be. He even took some deep shots too, reminding everyone he could still sling it.

That’s all you can ask for from your third-string quarterback.

Grade: A

Dillon Thieneman

The Bears’ rookie is starting to settle in at the pro level.

Thieneman recorded his first NFL interception on Monday, picking off former Bears’ quarterback Andy Dalton for his first turnover in the big leagues.

It goes beyond that, too.

Thieneman was reliable as a tackler, shoring up the deep end and making tackles on Saquon Barkley when the Bears had issues corralling him in the first half.

Thieneman started to look good.

Grade: A