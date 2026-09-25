Oswego shelter in place: Welfare check leads to hours-long police situation

The Brief A welfare check in Oswego turned into an hours-long situation after a gun was fired inside a home. Kendall County Emergency Management issued a shelter-in-place order for anyone living nearby, which remained in effect as of 8:40 a.m. Schools are expected to open on time, but buses will not enter the shelter-in-place zone to pick up students.



A welfare check in Oswego, Illinois, escalated into an hours-long situation Friday morning after a shot was fired inside a home, prompting a shelter-in-place order.

The shelter in place is still active for a quarter mile around the area, police said just before 9 a.m. Friday.

What's happening on Colchester Drive

What we know:

Early Friday morning, the Oswego Police Department responded to the 500 block of Colchester Drive, calling it an active scene that led to a shelter-in-place order.

Oswego police said the situation began as a welfare check. During that check, a gun was fired from inside the home, according to police. The person at the center of the welfare check is believed to be the only person inside the home, and police said no injuries have been reported.

There continues to be a heavy police presence in the area, and a shelter-in-place order is in effect for anyone within a one-fourth mile radius as a precaution. This shelter-in-place area has been reduced, down from a one-mile radius earlier Friday.

Police continue to work to resolve the situation. Throughout the morning, squads have been rotating positions, armored vehicles are positioned near the scene, and at least one officer was observed with a long gun.

Shelter-in-place timeline:

Kendall County Emergency Management first issued the shelter-in-place order a little after 4 a.m. It was extended around 5:19 a.m. and was still in effect as of 8 a.m.

The order currently applies to anyone living within a quarter mile of Colchester Drive and Westford Place.

Police said the shelter-in-place will remain in effect while they work to resolve the situation.

Oswego school bus routes impacted

Local perspective:

No Oswego Community Unit School District 308 schools are within the shelter-in-place zone, but the police activity has impacted bus routes. All schools will be in session on Friday, the district says.

The district said it won't be sending buses into the shelter-in-place zone, and families who live in the area are encouraged not to leave their homes, the district said.

"We anticipate significant delays throughout our bus system this morning. Messages will be communicated to delayed routes," the district said.

Initially, the district said three schools were impacted by the shelter-in-place, including Traughber, Southbury, and Prairie Point. Now that the radius has been reduced, only one school – Traughber Jr. High – is impacted, the district said.

The district said police will be at Prairie Point, Southbury, and Traughber schools as "added security" during student arrival on Friday. Physical education and recess will be indoors on Friday "out of an abudnace of caution."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.