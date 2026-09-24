3 hospitalized after reported shooting on Chicago's South Side, officials say

The Brief Three people were hospitalized after a shooting near a liquor store in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue on Chicago's South Side. The Chicago Fire Department said one of the victims was in critical condition, while Chicago police taped off the area and investigated. Police have not released details about what led to the shooting or any possible suspects.



Three people are hospitalized after a reported shooting on Chicago's South Side, according to officials.

3 wounded in shooting

What we know:

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thursday near a liquor store in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue.

Chicago police taped off the area and officers were seen canvassing the scene.

The Chicago Fire Department said three people were taken to area hospitals. One person was listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what led to the shooting or whether any suspects are in custody.

What's next:

FOX Chicago has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for additional information and is awaiting a response.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.