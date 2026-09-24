I-80 crash: Rolled-over semi closes lanes in suburban Chicago

The Brief A rolled-over semi-truck is blocking I-80 in both directions. The affected area is between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue in Tinley Park. Traffic is moving only on the right shoulder, and cleanup is expected to take several hours.



Drivers are being urged to avoid part of I-80 as crews work to clear a rolled-over semi-truck crash in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

I-80 semi crash

What we know:

The crash is affecting I-80 in both directions between La Grange Road and Harlem Avenue near Tinley Park.

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According to Illinois State Police, the truck crashed into the concrete median before rolling over just after 4 a.m.

Crews are handling a large amount of debris and other material from the crash. Officials said the cleanup will take several hours.

Traffic is getting by only on the right shoulder in both directions.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the truck slammed into the median.

What's next:

Drivers should avoid the area, use alternate routes and allow extra time for travel. The roadway is expected to remain heavily jammed while crews clear the crash.