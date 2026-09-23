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Last updated:  Sep 23, 2026 - 6:13 PM CDT

LIVE: Chicago Board of Education President Debate

FOX 32 Chicago
LIVE: Chicago Board of Education President Debate

For the first time, Chicago residents will elect the entire Board of Education, which oversees policy and the budget for Chicago Public Schools, the fourth-largest public school district in the country.

On Wednesday night, Fox Chicago is hosting a debate with the four candidates for president of the board: Jessica Biggs, Hilario Dominguez, Victor Henderson, and Sendhil Revuluri.

The president is elected district wide, and voters will also elect 20 other members, each representing a subdistrict, for a total of 21 board members.

While Election Day is Nov. 3, early voting is set to begin on Oct. 1 in Chicago.

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Chicago School Board Chicago Public Schools News