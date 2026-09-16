How to register to vote in Illinois for the 2026 Midterm Elections

The Brief With the 2026 Midterm Elections coming up, now is your time to get registered to vote. Eligible voters can sign up in one of several ways ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3. Several key local, state and federal offices are on the ballot in the Chicago area.



With the 2026 Midterm Election coming up this fall, it's time again to make sure you are registered to vote.

Election Day is on Nov. 3, so there is still time to register to vote if you aren't.

The general election will feature key local, state and federal races on ballots across the Chicago area.

RELATED: 2026 Illinois Midterm Elections: Everything you should know

Look up if you're registered

To look up whether you are registered to vote already, you can go to the Illinois State Board of Elections website and type in your information to see if you are registered to vote.

Go to ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.

The form will ask you for your name, birthdate, zip code and address.

How to register to vote

What you can do:

Illinois residents have multiple options when it comes to registering to vote ahead of Election Day. The registration period will close at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18, but residents can also partake in grace period registration after that.

Register online

Illinois offers an online voter application through the State Board of Elections website.

To register online, click here and fill out the form. It will ask for your valid Illinois driver's license or State ID information, age verification, and other personal information.

Register by mail

Eligible voters can also register by mail.

Download the Illinois Voter Registration Application here and follow the instructions. Then, send the completed application to your local election authority, which is usually your local county clerk's office.

Anyone with questions about completing the form can contact the State Board of Elections at 217-782-4141 or 312-814-6440.

Register in person

Residents can also register to vote in person at various locations, including:

County clerk's office

Board of Election Commissioner's office

City and Village offices

Township offices

Military recruitment offices

Am I eligible to vote?

Here are the criteria to be eligible to vote in the State of Illinois:

You must be a U.S. Citizen.

You must be at least 18 years old on or before the date of the General Election (Nov. 3, 2026).

You must live in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

You must not be serving a sentence of confinement in any penal institution (like a prison) as a result of a conviction.

You may not claim the right to vote anywhere else.