Winner claims Illinois' $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot

The Brief The sole winner of the Aug. 12 $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot has claimed the prize. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a $2 Quick Pick ticket in Quincy, Illinois. The winner selected a lump-sum payment after working with legal and financial advisers.



The Illinois Lottery says the winner of the $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot has come forward nearly one month after the historic Aug. 12 drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh, 310 N. 36th St. in Quincy, Illinois. The jackpot is the second-largest lottery prize ever won in Illinois and the eighth-largest in Powerball history.

‘Truly a blessing’

What they're saying:

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, spent $2 on a single line of Quick Pick numbers.

"I initially didn’t believe I had won, so I called a family member to confirm it," the winner said in a statement.

The winner worked with professional legal and financial advisers before claiming the prize and chose to receive a lump-sum payment instead of the annual payment option.

"Even after claiming the prize, I’m still processing the news and experiencing the full range of emotions that come with winning a billion-dollar jackpot — from disbelief and shock to overwhelming elation."

Illinois Lottery Director, Harold Mays (left), and Chicago Prize Center manager Amanda Crosas hold the big check representing the $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot from the August 12 drawing. | Provided

Under Illinois law, winners of lottery prizes of $250,000 or more may request to remain anonymous.

"I never could have imagined that a $2 purchase would lead to a $1.04 billion jackpot," the winner said. "This is truly a blessing, and I’m incredibly grateful for this unexpected and extraordinary opportunity."

Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh will receive a $500,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The jackpot run began May 4 and continued through the Aug. 12 drawing.