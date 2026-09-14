What is 7-OH? Rush doctors warn of addiction risks tied to unregulated product

The Brief Doctors at Rush University Medical Center say they are seeing more patients seeking treatment for 7-OH addiction, even though overdose cases remain relatively uncommon. Experts warn 7-OH is an unregulated, highly concentrated kratom derivative with opioid-like effects that is widely sold in smoke and vape shops and carries a high risk of dependence. The Posen Police Department and the FDA are warning consumers to avoid 7-OH products, citing safety concerns and their lack of approval for any medical use.



Doctors at Rush University Medical Center say they have not treated many overdose cases involving 7-Hydroxymitragynine, commonly known as 7-OH, but they are seeing more medical emergencies and patients seeking treatment for addiction.

The backstory:

The product is unregulated and widely available, though some municipalities are considering bans.

The Posen Police Department recently warned residents about the potential dangers of 7-OH in a Facebook post, noting the products have not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as safe or effective for any medical use. The FDA advises consumers to avoid them.

Dr. Antonia Nemanich, an assistant professor of emergency medicine, medical toxicology and addiction medicine at Rush University Medical Center, said 7-OH is a highly concentrated synthetic derivative of kratom that acts similarly to an opioid.

The products are commonly sold in colorful packaging at smoke and vape shops. While some people use them for pain relief, Nemanich said they are often purchased for their intoxicating effects.

Why it's concerning

Nemanich said one of the biggest concerns is the drug's addictive potential and the lack of consistency in the amount of 7-OH contained in different products.

She also said dependence can become expensive as users need increasing amounts to achieve the same effects or avoid withdrawal.

"It’s certainly not cheap, I don't think," Nemanich said. "And if you're dependent on it, you're going to be buying more and more of it to experience that same effect, or to just mitigate withdrawal to avoid going into withdrawal. So definitely, like we hear that people start with one kind of kratom product a day and then they're up to 10 within, you know, not a terribly long period of time unfortunately."

Withdrawal symptoms are similar to those associated with opioids and can include severe muscle cramps, vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, sweating and an overall feeling of severe malaise, she said.

Nemanich said Rush physicians have seen an increase in patients seeking treatment for 7-OH addiction, while poison control centers have also reported more calls related to the substance.