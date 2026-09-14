Illinois bill would require gun manufacturers to help pay for gun violence costs

The Brief An Illinois bill would require firearm manufacturers to help fund gun violence prevention and victim services through a new state licensing program. Starting in 2028, retailers could only sell guns from manufacturers licensed by the state, with fees based in part on how often their firearms are recovered in Illinois shootings. Supporters hope to pass the legislation during the January lame-duck session, potentially making Illinois the first state to enact a law of its kind.



A first-of-its-kind proposal in Illinois would require gun manufacturers to help cover some of the costs associated with firearm-related injuries and deaths.

New Illinois gun legislation

The backstory:

The bill is called the Responsibility in Firearm Legislation Act, or RIFL for short, and it would establish a fund to address the costs and impact of gun violence.

The bill proposes that beginning January 1, 2028, a retailer would not be able to sell firearms from manufacturers that aren't licensed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR).

Fees under that licensing program would go toward gun violence prevention and victim services.

Manufacturers whose guns are recovered in connection with more firearm injuries and deaths in Illinois would generally pay more.

The bill was introduced by State Sen. Robert Peters, a Democrat who represents Illinois' 13th District, earlier this year.

What they're saying:

FOX Chicago spoke with Dr. Anthony Douglas, a surgical resident with UChicago Medicine, who has spent months helping to craft this legislation after years of treating gunshot victims.

"We spend many nights telling families that their loved ones aren't coming home. We have become accustomed to hearing the screams of mothers in the wee hours of the night," Douglas said. "This is the first bill of its kind that requires manufacturers to share the public costs of gun injury based on how often their products are being recovered at the scenes of suicides and homicides and so there's a lot of interest across the nation about holding manufacturers responsible and incentivizing different behavior, incentivizing them to engage in safer product design and violence prevention."

What's next:

Supporters are hoping to get the bill across the finish line during the lame duck session in January.

New Jersey has proposed a very similar model. It has not become law yet, which is why Illinois could ultimately become the first — if the legislation passes.