Chicago house fire: Child, teen and man critically hurt in Portage Park

The Brief An 8-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man were critically injured in a Chicago house fire. The fire happened Monday morning in the 4000 block of North Austin Avenue in Portage Park. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and eight people were displaced.



Three people, including two children, were critically injured in a house fire Monday morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police said.

Portage Park house fire

What we know:

Chicago police officers responded to the residential fire in the 4000 block of North Austin Avenue in Portage Park around 6:14 a.m. to assist the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire was extinguished without further incident, police said.

An 8-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man were taken to Loyola University Medical Center. All three were listed in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported, but eight people were displaced.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

What's next:

The Office of Fire Investigation is investigating.