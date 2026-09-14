Chicago house fire: Child, teen and man critically hurt in Portage Park
CHICAGO - Three people, including two children, were critically injured in a house fire Monday morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side, police said.
Portage Park house fire
What we know:
Chicago police officers responded to the residential fire in the 4000 block of North Austin Avenue in Portage Park around 6:14 a.m. to assist the Chicago Fire Department.
The fire was extinguished without further incident, police said.
An 8-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man were taken to Loyola University Medical Center. All three were listed in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported, but eight people were displaced.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
What's next:
The Office of Fire Investigation is investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.