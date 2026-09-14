Gary firefighter accused of driving drunk, injuring trooper in crash and leading police on a chase

The Brief An Indiana State Police trooper was injured early Monday when his patrol vehicle was struck during a construction-zone traffic detail. Police said the driver fled, led troopers on a chase and nearly caused another crash. Michael D. Rodriguez, 47, of Gary — also a city firefighter — was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving and other offenses.



An off-duty Gary firefighter was arrested after allegedly driving drunk, hitting an Indiana State Police vehicle and leading troopers on a chase early Monday morning, police said.

Gary firefighter accused in DUI-related police chase

The crash happened around midnight on southbound I-65 at the I-80 westbound interchange.

Indiana State Police said Trooper Garcia was working traffic control for an active construction zone when his fully marked Dodge Durango — with emergency lights activated — was struck by a dark-colored SUV.

Garcia suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by Gary firefighters to Northlake Methodist Hospital for evaluation.

The SUV fled the scene after the crash, according to police.

Shortly afterward, troopers found a vehicle matching the description traveling westbound on I-80 with significant front-end damage. Police said the driver failed to stop and continued through an active construction zone, forcing road workers to move out of the way.

The vehicle then continued onto Broadway in Gary and westbound on 25th Avenue, where police said the driver ignored traffic signals and nearly caused another crash.

The vehicle stopped near the Gary Fire Department at 25th Avenue and Jefferson Street.

The arrest

The driver was identified as Michael D. Rodriguez, 47, of Gary. Indiana State Police said Rodriguez is a firefighter with the Gary Fire Department.

According to police, Rodriguez showed signs of alcohol impairment and admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages before driving. Open containers were also found inside the vehicle.

Rodriguez refused standardized field sobriety tests and a certified chemical test, police said.

A judge approved a blood search warrant, and a sample was collected at Southlake Methodist Hospital.

Rodriguez was then booked into the Lake County Jail.

Possible charges

Police said the following charges will be forwarded to the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office for review:

Reckless driving in a construction zone while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony

Leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash, a Level 6 felony

Operating while intoxicated causing injury, a Level 6 felony

Operating while intoxicated endangering, a Class A misdemeanor

Operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor