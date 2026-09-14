Kyle Bickham murder: Teen charged in CTA Red Line killing due in court as victim's family speaks out

The Brief Kyle Bickham, 29, was killed after being pushed from a moving CTA Red Line train last week. A 15-year-old girl has been charged with murder. Kyle's family is asking the other people involved to turn themselves in.



The family of a 29-year-old man who was pushed to his death from a moving CTA Red Line train is calling for justice and asking other people involved to come forward.

CTA Red Line killing

Chicago police said Kyle Bickham was heading home from work Sept. 7 when he got into an altercation with four other passengers.

Kyle Bickham | Provided

Police said the group forced open the doors of the train’s last car while it was moving and pushed Kyle onto the tracks.

A 15-year-old girl has been charged with his murder, police said.

What they're saying:

Kyle's family gathered near the CTA’s 69th Street Red Line station, not far from where he was killed.

"This doesn’t make any sense," said Delphine Bickham, Kyle's aunt. "He was a good guy. He just wanted to work and try to make a living for himself. Please, anybody come forward. This was senseless."

Kyle's family also has questions for the CTA.

"How it was so easy to have that door open in the middle of a ride and my son be thrown off the train?" asked Kyle's mother.

His family says it's their understanding there was no security aboard the Red Line train when Kyle was thrown to his death.

"The Chicago police stated they will have more law enforcement on the platform and the trains. CTA said that they would do better. It should have been a silent alarm, something to alert the conductor that this incident was taking place and authorities could be alerted. Nothing was done," a family member said.

The other side:

We contacted the CTA with the family's concerns, but so far we've not received a response.

What's next:

The girl charged in Kyle's murder is due in court Monday.