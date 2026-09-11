Man charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing someone during a fight early Thursday morning in the Loop.
Downton Chicago stabbing
The backstory:
Lamarion Gilmore, of Posen, was arrested at about 1:34 a.m. Thursday in the first block of East Lake Street, according to police.
Investigators said Gilmore was identified as one of the suspects involved in the incident, which happened minutes earlier in the same block.
Police said Gilmore implied he had a weapon before hitting the 21-year-old man and taking his belongings by force. He was quickly taken into custody at the scene.
Gilmore faces one felony count of robbery with an armed dangerous weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
What's next:
A detention hearing is scheduled for Saturday.
The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department and previous Fox Chicago reporting.