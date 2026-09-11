Man charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery in downtown Chicago

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The Brief A 21-year-old man was stabbed during a fight early Thursday morning in Chicago’s Loop. Police said the victim was slashed in the chest and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. A suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.



A 20-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery after allegedly stabbing someone during a fight early Thursday morning in the Loop.

Downton Chicago stabbing

The backstory:

Lamarion Gilmore, of Posen, was arrested at about 1:34 a.m. Thursday in the first block of East Lake Street, according to police.

Investigators said Gilmore was identified as one of the suspects involved in the incident, which happened minutes earlier in the same block.

Police said Gilmore implied he had a weapon before hitting the 21-year-old man and taking his belongings by force. He was quickly taken into custody at the scene.

Gilmore faces one felony count of robbery with an armed dangerous weapon, one felony count of aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

What's next:

A detention hearing is scheduled for Saturday.