Chicago-area Lyft driver speaks out after passenger allegedly exposed himself during ride

The Brief The driver says she repeatedly activated Lyft’s emergency alert during the ride but no police officer arrived before she dropped the passenger off. She says police later located the man at a nearby hospital, where she identified him and he was arrested. Lyft says its goal is for everyone to feel safe and respected but declined to provide details about the incident or say whether it would make any safety changes.



A Chicago-area Lyft driver says she was left terrified after a passenger allegedly exposed himself and masturbated inside her car during a ride.

The driver, Jaimee Pinkney, says the incident happened Monday afternoon after she picked up the male passenger at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey.

She says just minutes into the ride, the man took off his pants and began sexually touching himself in the back seat.

Pinkney says she repeatedly activated the emergency alert in the Lyft app and was told the company was notifying authorities.

But she says no police officer arrived while she was driving.

What they're saying:

"I was able to catch a glimpse of what he was doing and at one point I remember his eyes were being fixated right at me when I looked up in the rearview mirror …that’s when I realized not to alarm him — Just hurry up and get them out as fast as you can," Pinkney said.

Pinkney says she continued driving because she was frightened and unsure what to do.

She eventually dropped the passenger off near 51st Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

According to Pinkney, the passenger then said he was supposed to be going to a nearby hospital.

She says she drove away and contacted Lyft’s safety team again.

Pinkney says the passenger later walked past her vehicle toward the hospital.

Police eventually arrived, and an officer went inside the hospital using the description Pinkney provided.

She says she was asked to identify the man and confirmed he was the same passenger from her vehicle.

Pinkney says the man was arrested.

She also says police documented the incident as criminal damage to property and that she was told the man would be taken for a mental health evaluation.

Pinkney says the incident left bodily fluids throughout her vehicle. She provided photos of the alleged mess.

Lyft provided her with a $150 cleaning fee, according to Pinkney.

She says she has not received additional follow-up from the company.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to Lyft for a response.

A spokesperson said the company’s goal is for everyone to feel safe and respected but would not provide details about the incident or say whether Lyft plans to make any safety changes.

What's next:

Pinkney says she is sharing her experience as a warning to other rideshare drivers.

Chicago police officers also told her that if she finds herself in a similar situation again, she should call 911 directly.

Chicago police told FOX Chicago that officers are investigating the incident.