Drug-soaked paper fell from Cook County inmate's sock during search, authorities say

The Brief Max Hernandez, 41, has been jailed since September 2025 on a murder charge. Authorities say paper pieces fell from his sock during an April security search. The paper tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids, and a grand jury indicted Hernandez Aug. 21.



A man already in custody on a murder charge is facing a new felony after authorities say pieces of drug-soaked paper fell from his sock during a search at Cook County Jail.

Jailed man faces felony contraband charge

Cook County Sheriff’s Office correctional staff were conducting a security search in Division 11 on April 2 when they searched Max Hernandez, officials said.

Pieces of paper fell out of one of Hernandez’s socks, according to the sheriff’s office. The paper appeared to have been soaked in a liquid.

The pieces were sent to the Illinois State Police lab for testing. The lab found that they tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.

Max Hernandez

On Aug. 21, a Cook County grand jury indicted Hernandez on a charge of possession of contraband in a penal institution.

Hernandez has been held at Cook County Jail since September 2025 on a murder charge.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Hernandez was arrested Sept. 16, 2025, and charged with first-degree murder.

A separate record lists an Aug. 4, 2023, arrest for Hernandez. That case included a charge of being an armed habitual criminal.

What's next:

Hernandez’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 6.