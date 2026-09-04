Drug-soaked paper fell from Cook County inmate's sock during search, authorities say
CHICAGO - A man already in custody on a murder charge is facing a new felony after authorities say pieces of drug-soaked paper fell from his sock during a search at Cook County Jail.
Jailed man faces felony contraband charge
Cook County Sheriff’s Office correctional staff were conducting a security search in Division 11 on April 2 when they searched Max Hernandez, officials said.
Pieces of paper fell out of one of Hernandez’s socks, according to the sheriff’s office. The paper appeared to have been soaked in a liquid.
The pieces were sent to the Illinois State Police lab for testing. The lab found that they tested positive for synthetic cannabinoids.
Max Hernandez
On Aug. 21, a Cook County grand jury indicted Hernandez on a charge of possession of contraband in a penal institution.
Hernandez has been held at Cook County Jail since September 2025 on a murder charge.
Arrest history
Chicago police records show Hernandez was arrested Sept. 16, 2025, and charged with first-degree murder.
A separate record lists an Aug. 4, 2023, arrest for Hernandez. That case included a charge of being an armed habitual criminal.
What's next:
Hernandez’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 6.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Chicago Police Department.