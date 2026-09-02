Chicago father of 3 fatally shot while taking college test outside Pilsen home

The Brief 35-year-old Charles Senase was shot and killed Monday night while sitting on the front porch of his Pilsen home. His family says surveillance video captured the shooter getting out of a gray vehicle, opening fire and driving away. Senase’s wife and mother are urging neighbors to check home cameras and share any information that could help police find the gunman.



A Chicago father and husband was shot and killed while sitting on the front porch of his home in Pilsen Monday night.

His family is now sharing surveillance video they believe captured the shooter and they’re urging the community to come forward with any information that could help police make an arrest.

Suspect sought in deadly Chicago shooting

The backstory:

Chicago police say the shooting happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 18th Place.

The victim was identified by his family as 35-year-old Charles Senase, a father of three.

His family says Senase was sitting outside his home taking a test for college when he was shot.

Surveillance video from a nearby home appears to show a man getting out of a gray vehicle, walking toward the home and opening fire before getting back into the vehicle and driving away.

According to his family, Senase was shot 13 times in the chest. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition but later died.

His death has left a growing memorial outside the home.

What they're saying:

Senase’s mother, who was inside at the time, says she heard the gunshots and ran outside, where she found her son covered in blood.

His wife, who wants to remain anonymous, says the family had only moved back to Chicago a few weeks ago after Senase was accepted into college. She says they were focused on building a better future for their family.

She is also facing her own health battle after recently being diagnosed with cancer.

Now, she has a message for the person who killed her husband.

"You took the father figure away from my children. He took that away from them. The one thing he wanted more than anything was to see his grandkids so badly. We looked forward to that. To our next generation and whatever he did, I'm sorry, but you didn't have to take him away," she said.

What's next:

Chicago police have not released a description of the shooter or said what may have led to the shooting.

Senase’s family is asking neighbors in the area to check their home surveillance cameras for any video that could help investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.