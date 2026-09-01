Widow sues after husband allegedly recorded while naked at Chicago-area memory care facility

The Brief A former suburban Chicago memory care employee pleaded not guilty to charges alleging she secretly recorded naked residents and shared the videos with coworkers. Police say the videos were shared with other employees through a Snapchat group chat. The family of one resident plans to file a civil lawsuit, alleging it was not promptly notified and raising questions about supervision and accountability.



A former employee at a suburban Chicago memory care facility pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges alleging she secretly recorded naked residents and shared the videos with coworkers.

The backstory:

Three residents at Encore Memory Care of South Barrington were allegedly recorded while naked on April 29.

Police said 73-year-old Bernard "Skip" Fisher was recorded while naked in bed. Two other residents were also allegedly recorded, including one in the shower and another sitting on a toilet wearing only socks.

Investigators said the videos were recorded using Snapchat and shared with other Encore employees in a group chat titled "Traitors and Besties."

Two employees reported the alleged activity to the facility's director in June, and police were then notified.

Madison Russo, 25, of Bartlett, a former Encore employee, has been charged with 20 counts, including multiple felony charges alleging unlawful dissemination of videos and videotaping a person's intimate parts.

Encore has said it terminated six employees in connection with the incident.

What they're saying:

Levin & Perconti, which represents Fisher's widow, Kristen Fisher, said the family was not notified until July 17, even though police records indicate Encore learned of the alleged recordings on June 25.

The family was informed after investigators reportedly discovered additional Snapchat photos and videos on July 15.

Fisher died in July, five days after his wife learned he had allegedly been recorded.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bernard "Skip" Fisher and Kristen Fisher | Provided

Attorney Margaret Battersby Black said the allegations extend beyond a single employee.

"This was not just one bad actor involved in this sickening crime. Multiple employees allegedly participated by viewing the videos. There are other victims, too, and perhaps more we are not aware of yet," Black said in a statement.

"In Skip's case, he was aware of what was happening but was nonverbal and unable to communicate the abuse. His family also was not notified promptly. This raises serious questions about supervision and accountability."

The family has filed reports with the Illinois Department of Public Health, and Levin & Perconti said it plans to file a civil lawsuit.