Chicago weather: Heat index could reach 110 as advisory continues

The Brief A Heat Advisory is in effect today as temperatures reach the 90s and the heat index climbs to 100-110 degrees. Another hot day is expected Tuesday, with storms returning Wednesday night through Friday morning and a chance for severe weather Thursday. Cooler weather arrives this weekend, with highs in the mid-80s Sunday and around 80 Monday.



A Heat Advisory is in place today as the heat index pushes to 100-110 in Chicagoland. Our highs will be ranging in the 90s with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain for a few more hours, especially north of the city.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be another hot day with highs in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. The chance for storms is back Wednesday night through Friday morning.

There is a chance for severe storms on Thursday with a marginal risk (level 1/5) in Chicagoland.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Saturday is looking good with mostly sunny skies, but it will again be HOT. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

There is a chance for rain Saturday night. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Monday will be partly sunny with high around 80.