Deerfield man offered to pay teen girl for sex at Elmhurst gas station, prosecutors say

The Brief A 70-year-old Deerfield man is charged with solicitation of a sexual act of a minor after an encounter Sunday at an Elmhurst gas station. Prosecutors say Janeiro Green offered to pay a 17-year-old girl for sex and continued talking about sex despite her attempts to end the conversation. Green was released from custody Monday because prosecutors said the charge is not eligible for pretrial detention under Illinois law.



A north suburban man has been charged and released from custody after prosecutors say he offered to pay a teenage girl for sex over the weekend.

The backstory:

Elmhurst police were called around 10:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of an unwelcome man near a gas station in the 600 block of West North Avenue.

Prosecutors said a 17-year-old girl was pumping gas when Janeiro Green, 70, approached her and began using vulgar language to tell her he wanted to have sex with her. He also allegedly offered to pay her for sex.

Janeiro Green

According to prosecutors, Green continued talking about having sex with the girl, and after several attempts to end the conversation, she was finally able to do so by telling him she had to go to work. Green then allegedly gave her his name, phone number and email address.

While officers were speaking with the girl, they noticed a commotion involving Green at a store across the street and called him over, prosecutors said. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Green, of Deerfield, appeared in court Monday on one count of solicitation of a sexual act of a minor, a Class 4 felony. He was released from custody with conditions, including that he have no contact with the girl or anyone under 18.

What they're saying:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said the charge Green faces is not eligible for pretrial detention under Illinois' SAFE-T Act.

"I commend the young victim in this case for having the courage to do the right thing and bring this matter to the attention of authorities," Berlin said in a statement. "We are all very thankful she was left physically unharmed. While the charge against Mr. Green is very upsetting, unless there is a threat of or infliction of great bodily harm or permanent disability or disfigurement, it is not a detainable offense under the State’s Safe-T-Act."

Berlin again called on state lawmakers to give judges more discretion when deciding whether a defendant poses a danger or threat to the public.

Elmhurst Police Chief Michael McLean also praised the girl and her mother for reporting the encounter.

"Every minor in our community deserves to feel safe in public spaces and should never be subjected to inappropriate solicitations from adults," McLean said.

What's next:

Green is due back in court Sept. 28.