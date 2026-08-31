Chicago weather: Heat index could near 100 this week

The Brief Chicagoland will close out August with very warm and humid weather, with highs just shy of 90 degrees Monday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, with heat index values between 95 and 100 for much of the area. Temperatures ease slightly later this week, but highs in the mid to upper 80s will remain well above normal for early September.



Not only is today the last day of August, it is also the last day of meteorological summer. Somewhat fittingly, we close out the season on a rather hot note. Somewhat unfitting, we begin the new season tomorrow on an even hotter note.

Chicago heat builds as September begins

Today will be very warm and humid with highs likely just shy of 90. Chicago hasn't seen a 90 since July 26. There could be a few showers or a thunderstorm in the area at almost any time of day. If I had to pick an area moving forward that would be at a greater risk of thunderstorms, it would be far-northern Illinois tomorrow and Wednesday.

The main message, however, remains heat and humidity.

Live weather updates

A ground stop has been issued at O'Hare International Airport due to thunderstorms until 8:15 a.m.

What's next:

Tuesday should be in the low 90s with similar temperatures on Wednesday. There will be enough moisture in the air to create heat index values between 95 and 100 for the majority of our viewing area. A few spots south of I-80 could feel a couple of degrees hotter.

Temperatures do look to drop a little bit starting Thursday and continuing into the weekend with mid to upper 80s being more likely. Those numbers are still well above normal for early September.

Rainfall prospects will be scattered toward the weekend with more dry time than not expected.