Chicago-area softball coach accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl, police say

The Brief Police are searching for a Chicago-area softball coach accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl and are warning there could be other potential victims. Vernon Hills police say 54-year-old Eduardo "Eddie" Acosta-Gonzalez is wanted on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Police believe Acosta-Gonzalez may have left Illinois and are urging anyone with information to contact police.



Police are searching for a Chicago-area softball coach who is wanted on felony sex abuse charges involving a 12-year-old girl.

Chicago-area softball coach accused of sexual abuse

The backstory:

Vernon Hills police say 54-year-old Eduardo "Eddie" Acosta-Gonzalez, of Hoffman Estates, is wanted on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Investigators say the case involves a 12-year-old girl who was training with Acosta-Gonzalez at a Vernon Hills sports performance center, where he rented space as a softball hitting coach.

Police say the girl reported that Acosta-Gonzalez improperly massaged her on two occasions, alleging inappropriate physical contact.

The investigation began after a referral from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Police say an arrest warrant was filed Aug. 21, but investigators have not been able to locate Acosta-Gonzalez. They believe he may have left Illinois.

Police also say witness statements have raised concerns that Acosta-Gonzalez may have acted inappropriately toward other underage athletes.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say he offered private coaching throughout the Chicago area, most recently in Vernon Hills and Wauconda.

Former FBI agent Ross Rice explained what can happen when a suspect with an arrest warrant leaves the state.

"They will now enter him in a nationwide computer database run by the FBI. This makes police departments and other municipalities in the country aware that this individual is wanted in a serious crime," Rice said.

What you can do:

Police are urging parents whose children trained with Acosta-Gonzalez to speak with their children and report any suspicious conduct.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Vernon Hills police.