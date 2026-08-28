Chicago-area softball coach accused of sexually abusing 12-year-old girl, police say
VERNON HILLS, Ill. - Police are searching for a Chicago-area softball coach who is wanted on felony sex abuse charges involving a 12-year-old girl.
Chicago-area softball coach accused of sexual abuse
The backstory:
Vernon Hills police say 54-year-old Eduardo "Eddie" Acosta-Gonzalez, of Hoffman Estates, is wanted on two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Investigators say the case involves a 12-year-old girl who was training with Acosta-Gonzalez at a Vernon Hills sports performance center, where he rented space as a softball hitting coach.
Police say the girl reported that Acosta-Gonzalez improperly massaged her on two occasions, alleging inappropriate physical contact.
The investigation began after a referral from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Police say an arrest warrant was filed Aug. 21, but investigators have not been able to locate Acosta-Gonzalez. They believe he may have left Illinois.
Police also say witness statements have raised concerns that Acosta-Gonzalez may have acted inappropriately toward other underage athletes.
Dig deeper:
Investigators say he offered private coaching throughout the Chicago area, most recently in Vernon Hills and Wauconda.
Former FBI agent Ross Rice explained what can happen when a suspect with an arrest warrant leaves the state.
"They will now enter him in a nationwide computer database run by the FBI. This makes police departments and other municipalities in the country aware that this individual is wanted in a serious crime," Rice said.
What you can do:
Police are urging parents whose children trained with Acosta-Gonzalez to speak with their children and report any suspicious conduct.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Vernon Hills police.
The Source: The information in this article was reported by FOX Chicago's Leslie Moreno.