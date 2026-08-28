Homewood connects tornado-impacted residents with recovery resources at new center

The Brief Cook County officials organized a multi-agency resource center to connect storm victims with assistance. Residents can get help with SNAP benefits, debris removal and emotional support services. The resource center will remain open Saturday and Sunday for residents who still need assistance.



Dozens of residents affected by the recent storms showed up at the Homewood Auditorium looking for help getting back on their feet.

Storm recovery in Homewood

The backstory:

Cook County officials organized a multi-agency resource center to connect families with resources as they begin rebuilding.

The center offers assistance with SNAP benefits, debris removal and emotional support services, among other resources.

We spoke with several residents on Friday who came looking for help, including people whose homes were severely damaged or destroyed by the storms.

Cook County officials told us hundreds of people have already visited the resource center, and they expect hundreds more to seek assistance this weekend.

What to know:

The Multi-Agency Resource Center is located at the Homewood Auditorium at 2010 Chestnut Road in Homewood.

It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents affected by the storms who still need assistance are encouraged to stop by and connect with available resources.