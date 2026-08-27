Hazel Crest police investigating viral video showing young men with apparent guns

The Brief A video showing a group of young men flashing what appear to be guns, cash and making statements about gang affiliation is spreading on social media. The video has caught the attention of community leaders in the south suburbs who work with young people through mentoring, education and after-school programs. The founders of the Gloria J. Taylor Foundation in Olympia Fields say the footage is painful to watch — but they also believe it highlights the importance of giving young people positive alternatives before they become involved in violence.



A video circulating on social media that appears to show a group of young men carrying guns and flashing money has caught the attention of law enforcement.

Viral video sparks concern in Hazel Crest

What we know:

The video shows a group of young men walking through a residential neighborhood in Hazel Crest near 170th and Bulger, while talking to the person recording them. At various points, apparent firearms can be seen in the video. Cash is also displayed.

Some of the young men make statements about violence, street activity and their allegiance to a group. The video also includes references to social media and gaining attention online. The footage has since gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the ages of the people appearing in it and the potential consequences of publicly displaying guns and discussing criminal activity. The people featured in the video have not been identified in this story.

Hazel Crest police released a community notice Aug. 25 saying it has already identified some of the people shown and is working to identify the others. Police also say they do not believe the majority of the young men are from Hazel Crest. The department says the investigation remains ongoing. The department also said it does not appear to be a direct threat to the general public at this time.

For Dr. Teresa Dixon and Cliff Taylor, co-founders of the Gloria J. Taylor Foundation, the video is particularly difficult to see. Dixon, the foundation's CEO, said the organization is celebrating 30 years of community service and has worked with more than 1,200 students.

"That's very painful, extremely painful," Dixon said. "Almost makes me speechless to think about those young men in that situation and where they could be."

Dixon said she believes the young men need someone to intervene and show them another path.

"There's still need out there for services and for someone to reach out to them and say, ‘hey, this is not the way. This is not what you should be doing,’" said Dixon.

Taylor, the foundation's CFO, said one of the biggest issues he sees is young people seeking attention and acceptance through social media.

"Social media is a blessing and a curse," Taylor said.

He said the consequences of what young people post online can be severe — including someone losing their life or going to jail.

"There's nothing good that can happen from that," Taylor said of seeking that type of attention.

Dixon said young people don't always understand how long something posted online can follow them.

"They don't understand the consequences behind this action here, you know, and it's going to follow them. Social media doesn't go away," said Dixon.

She said the answer isn't simply punishment. Dixon and Taylor believe parents, mentors, schools and entire neighborhoods have to play a role in steering young people toward positive opportunities. Taylor said the community has to be willing to step in and ask young people what they need.

"It takes a community, it takes community involvement, it takes parental involvement," Taylor said.

He said young people need to know there are people who care about them and that another future is possible.

"They just need to know someone cares," Taylor said.

The Gloria J. Taylor Foundation says it tries to do that by exposing young people to opportunities outside their immediate surroundings. The foundation provides mentoring and after-school programming and has taken students on trips to places including New York, Niagara Falls and Puerto Rico. Dixon said students can also spend time on college campuses before they actually enroll.

"There's a lot of people that's never been outside their environment, been outside the four or six blocks that they operate," said Dixon. "That's why it's so important to show youth that there is another way."

The foundation also emphasizes accountability, requiring parents and students to commit to the program. Dixon said the goal is to show young people that positive choices can lead to tangible opportunities.

"You have to earn it," Dixon said.

What we don't know:

It is not clear from the video alone exactly when or where all the footage was recorded. Hazel Crest police have not revealed the identities and ages of the people shown in the video. It is also unclear whether the people shown are actually members of the gang or group they reference in the video or whether some of the statements were made for social media attention.

Taylor said parents who recognize someone in the video should focus first on getting that young person connected with resources.

"Get them to some resources, try to get them in maybe some type of community-related program, and try to hear them out," Taylor said.

He said young people need to understand there is a positive path available — and that there are people willing to help them find it.

Dixon agreed, saying young people need to feel valued for something other than negative attention online.

"If we can show them that we believe in you, are valuable, you are something that's productive, you know, maybe we can kind of shift their mindsets into something more positive."

What's next:

Law enforcement is asking anyone who recognizes the people in the video or has information about their identities to contact the Hazel Crest Police Department Detective Division. Police say tipsters can remain anonymous.