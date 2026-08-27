Lions may have been spotted in central Indiana, sheriff says

The Brief Two lions may have been spotted roaming central Indiana on Thursday, prompting a four-hour law enforcement search. A resident reported seeing what appeared to be a 300-pound lioness wearing a blue harness and a smaller cub traveling southwest. Authorities said the sighting remains unconfirmed, and the active search has ended, but residents are urged to remain alert.



Two lions may have been spotted roaming central Indiana on Thursday, prompting a four-hour search by law enforcement, authorities said.

Lions may have been spotted roaming central Indiana

The backstory:

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded around 10 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of "two large, exotic felines" in the 10000 block of South County Road 50 West.

A resident reported seeing what appeared to be a 300-pound lioness wearing a blue harness accompanied by a cub estimated to weigh between 100 and 150 pounds, authorities said.

The resident said the animals were heading southwest before disappearing from view.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, along with Indiana State Police and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, searched the area for about four hours.

Authorities said the reported sighting remains unconfirmed, and law enforcement officers have not seen anything unusual in the area.

What's next:

The active search has ended, but residents are being urged to remain alert and report any unusual animal sightings to local authorities.