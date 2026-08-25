Norwood Park mail carrier remembered as devoted father, coach after cancer battle

The Brief Scott Cook spent years delivering mail in Norwood Park and surrounding communities. His sons say he was also a longtime football coach who inspired their love of the sport. A GoFundMe is raising money to help his sons with expenses after his death from lung cancer.



Scott Cook spent years as a mail carrier in Norwood Park, becoming a familiar face to people throughout the surrounding communities.

But to his two sons, Sean and Scottie, he was much more than their mailman.

He was their dad.

Remembering beloved Norwood Park mail carrier, father

The backstory:

The family says Cook died after a long and difficult battle with lung cancer, leaving his sons to navigate life without the man they describe as their biggest supporter.

Before becoming a mail carrier, Cook was a football coach. His son Sean says his father helped inspire him, his brother, and many others to fall in love with the sport.

"About a year ago, he got diagnosed with lung cancer and it spread to his brain, so he had to have multiple surgeries for that and in between his surgeries, he kept delivering mail. He loved doing it. He knew everyone in the community loved him. I would say thank you for everything for the way he raised me and my brother," Sean said.

Sean is a senior at Notre Dame College Prep. His brother, Scottie, is a sophomore at Washington University in St. Louis.

What's next:

Family friends have started a GoFundMe to help the boys with everyday expenses and provide some financial security as they cope with the loss of their father.

The fundraiser has already raised more than $4,000.

The family says financial donations are not the only way people can help. They are also asking people to share a memory or a kind word about Cook for his family to read.