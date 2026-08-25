Crushed, not paused: Storm destroys ‘Trudy,’ a lifeline for Lake County pets

The Brief A massive tree crushed Cause 4Paws Gary’s mobile pet-care trailer, Trudy, during the Aug. 11 storms in Gary. The trailer had helped the nonprofit provide affordable pet care, vaccines and food to thousands of animals and their owners across Lake County. Now, founder Michelle Robinson is looking for donations or a replacement trailer to get the organization’s mission back on the road.



For two weeks, Trudy was hidden beneath the massive tree that crushed her.

When that tree was finally lifted, the damage told the story. A 25-foot trailer that had traveled throughout Lake County helping care for thousands of animals had been crushed nearly flat.

But for Michelle Robinson, looking at the wreckage brought more gratitude than anger.

"What do you think when you see Trudy like this? I say thank you because she served her purpose and she did a lot for the community," Robinson said.

Trudy is the mobile unit for Cause 4Paws Gary, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by Robinson that works to improve the quality of life for pets and their owners, particularly in underserved communities across Lake County.

The trailer was destroyed after severe storms tore through Gary on August 11. Winds reaching 99 miles per hour toppled a massive tree directly onto the 25-foot trailer.

Robinson was home when the storm hit.

"I had to saw my way out of my house," she said.

Once she made it outside, she saw what had happened.

"I saw the tree had crunched Trudy."

It was not until roughly two weeks later, when the tree was finally removed, that Robinson could see the full extent of the destruction. The trailer had been crushed like a pop can.

"It's a total loss," Robinson said.

More than a trailer

The backstory:

Trudy may have been a camper, but to Robinson and the families her organization serves, she represented something much bigger.

Cause 4Paws Gary purchased the trailer in 2022 for a little more than $5,000. It became an important part of the nonprofit's work providing affordable pet care to families who might otherwise struggle to afford it.

"She's a true hero and warrior for what we do," Robinson said. "She was true to our cause and so the name Trudy stuck."

Since 2014, Cause 4Paws Gary has provided services to pet owners throughout Lake County, including affordable vaccine clinics, low cost spay and neuter services and a monthly pet food pantry.

The organization says its pantry has distributed more than 400,000 pounds of pet food and supplies.

Trudy also played a major role in the organization's spring and fall vaccine clinics. Since 2022, Cause 4Paws Gary says more than 2,000 animals have been vaccinated through those clinics alone.

For Robinson, helping families keep their pets healthy and at home is personal.

One stranger started it all

Origins:

Years before there was a Cause 4Paws Gary and years before there was a Trudy, Robinson found herself desperately trying to save her own dog.

"I was sitting there thinking, how much blood can I sell to save my dog?" Robinson recalled.

While she was trying to figure out how she would afford the care, another pet owner noticed.

"There was a gentleman that came in and he was paying for medicine for his dog," Robinson said. "He said whatever she needs, put it on my card."

Then he disappeared.

Robinson never had the opportunity to repay him, so she made herself a promise. If she could not pay him back, she would pay his kindness forward.

In 2014, Cause 4Paws Gary was born.

More than a decade later, Robinson has spent years doing for other pet owners what one stranger once did for her, helping people through a difficult moment so money does not have to determine whether a beloved pet receives care.

Now, Robinson is the one asking for help.

Getting the mission back on the road

What's next:

Robinson says insurance may provide only about $1,000 after the deductible, leaving the nonprofit searching for another 25 foot trailer to replace Trudy.

She hopes someone in the community may have one sitting unused.

"If someone has a trailer that is 25 feet and they aren't using it, it's a tax deductible donation," Robinson said. "They can also give a donation to Cause4PawsGary.org."

The loss comes as the organization prepares to continue serving families who rely on its affordable pet care programs.

For Robinson, those families are why replacing Trudy matters.

"There are a lot of animal lovers like me that are dedicated to their animals," Robinson said. "You are in it for the long haul, but you need a little help to get through and that's what Cause 4Paws is."

A stranger's generosity helped inspire Cause 4Paws Gary more than a decade ago. Since then, Robinson has spent years paying that kindness forward. Now she is hoping another act of kindness will put the mission back on the road.