New Chicago train would take you from downtown to O'Hare in 15 minutes

The Brief The proposed O’Hare Flyer would connect downtown Chicago with O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2 in 15 minutes. Trains would depart every 15 minutes on dedicated tracks using existing freight rail routes. The privately funded project aims to launch within the next five years.



Chicago business and civic leaders unveiled plans Tuesday for a privately funded express train that they say could carry passengers between downtown and O’Hare International Airport in 15 minutes.

What we know:

The proposed O’Hare Flyer would run between a downtown station near the Old Post Office and O’Hare’s Terminal 2. Battery-electric trains would depart every 15 minutes and include luggage racks and comfortable seating.

The project would use existing freight rail routes owned by CSX, Canadian National and Union Pacific. Organizers said they have reached an agreement on terms with CSX and are working with the other railroads.

Organizers said the project is a private endeavor and is not seeking government subsidies or funding that could otherwise go to the CTA or Metra.

What they're saying:

Supporters of the train released statements praising the proposal.

"O’Hare Flyer will connect our world class downtown with our world class airport in fifteen minutes," O’Hare Flyer founder and CEO Dave Lundy said. "This is a first-of-its-kind express train in the U.S. and will give Chicago a safe, reliable, world-class rider experience on a fast, whisper-quiet battery-electric train."

O’Hare Flyer co-founder Kristi Lafleur said Chicago leaders have wanted a faster connection between downtown and O’Hare for decades.

"For decades, Chicago’s economic and political leaders have dreamt about a fast connection between O’Hare and Downtown because it is economic development rocket fuel," Lafleur said. "This quiet, pollution-free electric train will attract visitors and more businesses to downtown and the region."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ O'Hare Flyer train exterior | Provided

Mayor Brandon Johnson said the announcement shows growing interest from private investors in Chicago and comes as the city invests in O’Hare and downtown economic activity continues to recover.

"As our generational investments in the future of O’Hare International Airport begin to bolster what is already the busiest airport in the nation and our downtown continues to exceed pre-pandemic levels of economic activity, the demand for rapid transit options from O’Hare to the Loop will only grow," Johnson said. "Private capital is taking notice."

CSX Senior Director of Passenger Operations Andy Daly also expressed support for the project.

"CSX is pleased to work with the O’Hare Flyer team to support a safe and reliable transportation option for Chicago travelers," Daly said.

Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jack Lavin said the project would create a faster and more reliable connection between downtown and the airport.

"O’Hare Flyer will be a game-changer," Lavin said, "making it easier to do business in Chicago and strengthening our position as a premier destination for corporate headquarters, conventions, and tourism."

What's next:

The O’Hare Flyer team says it hopes to launch the project within five years. It is meeting with public officials, business leaders, financial groups and community organizations as development continues.