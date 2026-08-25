Video shows suspect in 7 Chicago armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen on video who is suspected in a string of armed robberies across the city's Northwest Side.
Police listed seven robberies between July 31 and Aug. 23:
- 3400 block of West Belmont Avenue in Avondale on July 31 and Aug. 6
- 3200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Avondale on Aug. 11 and Aug. 22
- 4700 block of West Belmont Avenue in Portage Park on Aug. 15
- 4000 block of West Irving Park Road in Albany Park on Aug. 19
- 3300 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square on Aug. 23
Police described the suspect as a heavy-set man with a dark complexion who was wearing dark clothing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using pattern number P26-5-12A.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.