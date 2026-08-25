Video shows suspect in 7 Chicago armed robberies

The Brief Chicago police released video of a man suspected in seven armed robberies across several Northwest Side neighborhoods. The robberies happened between July 31 and Aug. 23 in Avondale, Portage Park, Albany Park and Logan Square. Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has information to contact Area Five detectives.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen on video who is suspected in a string of armed robberies across the city's Northwest Side.

Police listed seven robberies between July 31 and Aug. 23:

3400 block of West Belmont Avenue in Avondale on July 31 and Aug. 6

3200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Avondale on Aug. 11 and Aug. 22

4700 block of West Belmont Avenue in Portage Park on Aug. 15

4000 block of West Irving Park Road in Albany Park on Aug. 19

3300 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square on Aug. 23

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set man with a dark complexion who was wearing dark clothing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using pattern number P26-5-12A.