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Video shows suspect in 7 Chicago armed robberies

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 25, 2026 7:06 AM CDT
Published August 25, 2026 7:06 AM CDT
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The Brief

    • Chicago police released video of a man suspected in seven armed robberies across several Northwest Side neighborhoods.
    • The robberies happened between July 31 and Aug. 23 in Avondale, Portage Park, Albany Park and Logan Square.
    • Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has information to contact Area Five detectives.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man seen on video who is suspected in a string of armed robberies across the city's Northwest Side.

Police listed seven robberies between July 31 and Aug. 23:

  • 3400 block of West Belmont Avenue in Avondale on July 31 and Aug. 6
  • 3200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Avondale on Aug. 11 and Aug. 22
  • 4700 block of West Belmont Avenue in Portage Park on Aug. 15
  • 4000 block of West Irving Park Road in Albany Park on Aug. 19
  • 3300 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Logan Square on Aug. 23

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set man with a dark complexion who was wearing dark clothing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip through CPDTIP.com using pattern number P26-5-12A.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyAvondalePortage ParkAlbany ParkLogan SquareNews