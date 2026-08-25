Man fatally shot as armed robbers flee Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a gas station on Chicago's Southwest Side early Tuesday morning.
Fatal armed robbery
What we know:
According to police, one or more people armed with handguns entered a Thorntons in the 3400 block of South California Avenue in Brighton Park around 2:52 a.m.
Police said the robbers approached the counter and demanded money from the register.
As they fled with an unknown amount of cash, one of the robbers opened fire, striking a 36-year-old man, according to police.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and died at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.