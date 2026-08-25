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Man fatally shot as armed robbers flee Chicago gas station

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 25, 2026 5:57 AM CDT
Published August 25, 2026 5:57 AM CDT
Man fatally shot as armed robbers flee Brighton Park gas station
Man fatally shot as armed robbers flee Brighton Park gas station

Man fatally shot as armed robbers flee Brighton Park gas station

Chicago police are investigating after a man was fatally shot as armed robbers fled a gas station early Tuesday.

The Brief

    • A 36-year-old man was shot and killed during an armed robbery Tuesday.
    • Chicago police said one or more people armed with handguns entered a Thorntons in Brighton Park and demanded money.
    • The robbers fled with an unknown amount of cash, and no arrests have been announced.

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a gas station on Chicago's Southwest Side early Tuesday morning.

Fatal armed robbery

What we know:

According to police, one or more people armed with handguns entered a Thorntons in the 3400 block of South California Avenue in Brighton Park around 2:52 a.m.

Police said the robbers approached the counter and demanded money from the register.

As they fled with an unknown amount of cash, one of the robbers opened fire, striking a 36-year-old man, according to police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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