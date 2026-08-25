Man fatally shot as armed robbers flee Chicago gas station

The Brief A 36-year-old man was shot and killed during an armed robbery Tuesday. Chicago police said one or more people armed with handguns entered a Thorntons in Brighton Park and demanded money. The robbers fled with an unknown amount of cash, and no arrests have been announced.



A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery at a gas station on Chicago's Southwest Side early Tuesday morning.

Fatal armed robbery

What we know:

According to police, one or more people armed with handguns entered a Thorntons in the 3400 block of South California Avenue in Brighton Park around 2:52 a.m.

Police said the robbers approached the counter and demanded money from the register.

As they fled with an unknown amount of cash, one of the robbers opened fire, striking a 36-year-old man, according to police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the victim's identity.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area One detectives are investigating.