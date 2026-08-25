Chicago weather: Storm chance tomorrow ahead of sunny stretch

The Brief Chicago will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s today, with a few showers possible tonight. Storms could develop Wednesday afternoon and evening before sunshine returns Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks warm and mostly sunny, with rain chances returning Sunday night and Monday.



Today we have mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Tonight, there is a chance for a few showers with mostly cloudy skies.

Chicago weather forecast

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Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, although we have the chance for storms in the afternoon and at night. Highs tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will be sunny with high in the low 80s. Friday will be sunny again with highs back to the upper 70s and low 80s.

This weekend will be warm and beautiful. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

There is a chance for rain Sunday night and Monday. It will be partly sunny on Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s.