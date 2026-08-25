Popular Chicago bakery targeted twice in weeks

The Brief Brown Sugar Bakery on Chicago's South Side was broken into early Tuesday, the second break-in at the business in about a month. Owner Stephanie Hart said four masked men smashed a window, entered the bakery and took parts of the cash register, which had no money inside. The bakery planned to open as usual Tuesday despite the damage.



Brown Sugar Bakery is cleaning up after another break-in at its 75th Street location, marking the second time the South Side business has been targeted in less than a month.

Brown Sugar Bakery break-in

Owner Stephanie Hart said four masked men smashed a window, entered the bakery and took the cash register. Hart said the register did not contain any money.

A person passing by noticed what was happening and called police, Hart said.

According to police, the suspects drove away in a gray sedan. No arrests have been announced.

What they're saying:

Hart said the bakery's previous break-in happened July 28.

"This is the second one in a month," she said.

Hart said she will have to replace the broken window and parts of the cash register that were taken.

She also said she has no plans to leave 75th Street and encouraged people who want to help the bakery to support the business by placing orders.

"I ain't going nowhere," Hart said. "I love 75th Street."

What's next:

Despite the damage, Brown Sugar Bakery planned to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday.